Blue Ridge Beef recalls more raw pet food for bacteria

Blue Ridge Beef has recalled more raw, frozen dog food because the FDA found Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes in it.

The recall of BRB Complete is the second recall for the company this month. Although no pet or human illnesses had been confirmed in connection with the BRB Complete dog food as of Monday, the recall earlier this month was prompted by reports that two kittens that ate it had died, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The new recall this week is for BRB Complete 2-pound “chubs”with the Lot #GA0131 and the manufacturing date of Jan. 31 this year.

Blue Ridge Beef distributed the BRB Complete food in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and North Carolina.

On March 1, 2018, the company recalled Lot #GA1102 of Kitten Grind raw pet food after FDA recovered both Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes from a sample of the product.

FDA investigated the Kitten Grind product after receiving a complaint of two kitten deaths, including one that was confirmed to be due to Salmonella septicemia.

The company also recalled three products in April 2017 after FDA found the same two pathogens in samples of the pet foods.

Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes can cause severe and potentially fatal infections in both animals and in humans. Children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are especially at risk.

People are at risk if they handle the recalled pet foods. Also, surfaces such as freezers, refrigerators, counter tops and pet food bowls can become contaminated and easily infect people.

Anyone who has had any of the recalled Blue Ridge pets foods in their homes should monitor themselves and children for symptoms for 70 days because its can take that long for symptoms of Listeria infections to develop.

Animals that do not display symptoms of illness may still be carrying the pathogens in their intestinal tract, shedding the bacteria in their stools, and transmitting the infection to other animals and to people.

Blue Ridge encourages consumers to check the clips located on each end of the product chubs to determine whether they possess the affected lot#GA0131. Those who have purchased the recalled product are urged to stop feeding them and return products to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of them immediately. Those with questions can email the company at blueridgebeefga@yahoo.com.

