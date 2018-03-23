Beef jerky recalled after possible processing error discovered 

California Jerky Factory Inc. of South El Monte, CA, is recalling more than 1,200 pounds of beef jerky because of a potential processing deviation that may have resulted in under processing of products. Under-processed foods can harbor foodborne pathogens.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) personnel discovered the problem while performing a food safety assessment at the production facility, according to the recall notice.

The recalled beef jerky items were produced and packaged on Dec. 4-5, 2017, and Jan. 2 and 24 this year. Consumers can identify the recalled jerky by looking for the following label information:

3-oz. packages containing, “Beef Jerky Store Beef Jerky Original Crispy,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219;

6-oz. packages containing, “Beef Jerky Store Beef Jerky Original Crispy,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219;

3-oz. packages containing, “Beef Jerky Store Beef Jerky Teriyaki,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219;

6-oz. packages containing, “Beef Jerky Store Beef Jerky Teriyaki,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219;

1.5-oz. packages containing, “California Jerky Factory Crispy Beef Jerky Original,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219;

3-oz. packages containing, "California Jerky Factory Crispy Beef Jerky Original," with "EXP" dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219;

7-oz. packages containing, “California Jerky Factory Crispy Beef Jerky Original,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219;

1.5-oz. packages containing, “California Jerky Factory Crispy Beef Jerky Teriyaki,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219;

3-oz. packages containing, “California Jerky Factory Crispy Beef Jerky Teriyaki,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219;

7-oz. packages containing, “California Jerky Factory Crispy Beef Jerky Teriyaki,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219;

10-lb. packages containing, “Eurasia DELIGHT Beef Jerky Du Du Bo Kho,” with “EXP” date 012419;

10-lb. packages containing, “Vua Kho Bo Beef Jerky Du Du Bo Kho,” with “EXP” date 012419; and

10-lb. packages containing, “Vua Kho Bo Beef Jerky Lemon Grass,” with “EXP” date 012419.

The products subject to recall have establishment number “Est. 18995” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled jerky was shipped to retail locations in California, Hawaii and Nevada They were also sold direct to consumers online.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. Although there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The FSIS urges consumers to throw away any of the affected product they have in their homes, or return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can contact the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).

