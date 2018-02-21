Walmart, Loblaw, Metro recall popcorn in Canada; insects found

Canadian officials posted a nationwide recall of Great Value brand popcorn from Walmart stores after a consumer complained of finding insects in the product.

The recalled popcorn, produced Dec. 28, 2017, is packed in 1-kilogram bags. The packaging identifies the product as “Great Value Popping Corn” according to the recall notice posted Feb. 6 by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

Consumers can identify the recalled Great Value brand popcorn be looking for the UPC number “6 81131 76007 2” on the package labels.

Although the recall “notification” posted by CFIA lists “extraneous material” as the reason for the recall, the Canadian Broadcasting Co. and numerous other media in Canada reported that consumers’ complaints of insects in the unpopped kernels prompted the recall.

The recall is considered a “Class 3,” which means the product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.

Two other similar popcorn recalls

Three days after the Great Value recall, Canadian grocery retailer Loblaw Companies Ltd. recalled “no name” popcorn from stores nationwide. The Loblaw notification on the CFIA website also cited “extraneous material” as the reason for the Class 3 recall.

The unbranded popcorn subject to the Loblaw recall has a date code of July 26, 2018, and a UPC number of 0 60383 01061 4.

In December 2017 Metro Brands recalled Selection brand popcorn in 1- and 2-kilogram packages from stores across Canada, also because of “extraneous materials.”

The recalled Selection brand popcorn in the 1-kilogram size has the UPC number of 0 59749 88103 6 and date codes of “ BB / MA 2018 JL 26 to BB / MA 2018 SE 29.” The recalled Selection brand 2-kilogram packages have the UPC number 59749 88102 and date codes of “ BB / MA 2018 JL 25 to BB / MA 2018 SE 29.”

None of the popcorn recalls included product photographs.

