Two more dog food companies recall products for Salmonella

Carnivore Meat Co. of Green Bay, WI, and TruPet LLC of Milford, OH, are recalling dog food and dog treats because of possible Salmonella contamination.

Both of the recalls were triggered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture’s collection of retail samples from a single batch of each product, according to the recall notices. Both companies’ products tested positive for Salmonella contamination. There have been no illnesses reported to date in relation to either of the recalled pet food products.

The recalls are of particular public health concern because of the potential hazard to both human and animal health, according to the FDA’s advisory.

People who have handled the dog food are at risk of Salmonella infection and are advised to seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms of Salmonellosis. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea that is watery or bloody, fever and headache.

Carnivore recall

Carnivore Meat Co. is recalling a limited amount, 73 cases, of “Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Beef Nibblets Entrée for Dogs.”

According to the recall posted on the FDA’s website, the implicated product was distributed in the continental U.S. through independent retailers and via online retailers Chewys.com and Amazon.com through direct delivery.

Consumers can identify the affected products by looking for the following label information: “Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Beef Nibblets Entrée for Dogs” with “Lot #13753.”

TruDog recall

TruPet of Milford, OH, is recalling 2.5-ounce packages of TruDog Treat

Me Crunchy Beef Delight Pet treats. The recalled “Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight” products were distributed in the continental U.S. via online retailer Chewy.com and TruDog.com through direct delivery, according to the recall on the FDA’s website.

The affected product can be identified by looking for the following label information: “Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight” with “Lot # 20190514 13753.”

FDA research has previously shown pet food problems

An FDA study unrelated to this recall found that raw pet food was more likely to be contaminated with Salmonella or Listeria compared to non-raw pet foods. In addition to Salmonella, handling raw pet food can expose pet owners to parasites, viruses and bacteria including E. coli, Campylobacter and Listeria.

The FDA study, which ran from October 2010 through July 2012, tested more than 1,000 samples of pet foods and pet treats for foodborne bacteria, including Salmonella. Of the 196 samples of raw pet food tested during the study, 15 were positive for Salmonella.

In 2013, FDA issued a “Compliance Policy Guide for Salmonella in Food for Animals,” affirming a zero-tolerance policy for Salmonella in pet food due to the risk to human health.

