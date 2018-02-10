Smokehouse dog treats recalled for Salmonella after testing

Smokehouse Pet Products Inc. is recalling 4-ounce bags of dog treats labeled as “Beefy Munchies” due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Although no illnesses have been reported to date, Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and puts humans at risk from handling contaminated pet products. If they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products, pet owners risk contracting a Salmonella infection from contaminated animal food.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea that is watery or bloody, fever and headache in humans; according to the FDA “Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting,” however “Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain,” and “Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.”

The “Beefy Munchies” were distributed in Washington, Michigan, North Carolina and Colorado through distributors selling to various retailers. The recall notice did not indicate whether the distributors sent the dog treats to retailers in additional states.

The recalled Smokehouse Pet Product comes in 4-ounce bags marked with the UPC number 78565857957, lot code number 449294 and a best-by date of “10/25/19” stamped on the back of the packages.

According to the recall posted by the FDA on Thursday night, “The potential for contamination was noted after routine sampling and testing by the Colorado Department of Agriculture revealed the presence of Salmonella in two 4-ounce packages of ‘Beefy Munchies.’ ”

Consumers who have purchased 4-ounce packages of “Beefy Munchies” should discontinue use of the product and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Smokehouse Pet Products Inc. at 877-699-7387.

