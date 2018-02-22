Pork/shrimp dumplings recalled for misbranding, egg allergen

Corona, NY-based A & A Finest Wednesday recalled about 570 pounds of frozen pork and shrimp dumpling products because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The product contains egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label as required by federal law.

The frozen pork and shrimp dumpling items were packaged on various dates between May 2, 2017, and Dec. 6, 2017. The recalled products can be identified by the following label information:

cases containing 200 pieces of “PORK & SHRIMP SUI-MAI,” with an item number of PS24-200, and packaging dates of 05/02/17, 06/23/17, 07/26/17, 11/29/17 and 12/06/17.

The establishment number “EST. 34524” is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels. These items were shipped to hotel restaurants in New York.

The mistake was discovered on Feb. 20 during routine label verification activities by the Food Safety and Inspection Service. The dumpling wrapper ingredient label includes pasteurized liquid whole eggs and egg whites in the list of ingredients; however, the finished product label does not declare egg.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

