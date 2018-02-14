Pork and chicken empanadas recalled for undeclared allergen

Linden, NJ-based Saker ShopRites Inc. is recalling 19,757 pounds of pork and chicken empanadas because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products contain egg, a known allergen, which is not listed in the ingredient statement on the label. The fully cooked pork and chicken empanadas were produced between Oct. 7, 2017, and Feb. 12, 2018. There have been no reports of injuries.

9-oz. vacuum-packed plastic packages containing three pieces of “3 pk CHICKEN EMPANADA wheat shell filled with seasoned chicken” with various expiration dates between Oct. 15, 2017, and Feb. 20, 2018.

6-oz. vacuum-packed plastic packages containing three pieces of “2 pk CHICKEN EMPANADA wheat shell filled with seasoned chicken” with various expiration dates between Oct. 15, 2017, and Feb. 20, 2018.

9-oz. vacuum-packed plastic packages containing three pieces of “3 pk PORK EMPANADA wheat shell filled with seasoned pork” with various expiration dates between Oct. 15, 2017, and Feb. 20, 2018

6-oz. vacuum-packed plastic packages containing three pieces of “2 pk PORK EMPANADA wheat shell filled with seasoned pork” with various expiration dates between Oct. 15, 2017, and Feb. 20, 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 5495” or “EST. P-5495” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in New Jersey.

The mistake was discovered by FSIS personnel during routine label verification activities. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. Retail distribution was limited to Saker Shoprites Inc. stores in New Jersey.

