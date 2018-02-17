Pilgrim’s Pride recalls 50 tons of chicken patties for rubber bits

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is recalling more than 50 tons of ready-to-eat chicken patties from schools and other institutions nationwide after a consumer complained of finding rubber in the product.

The 101,310 pounds of Gold Kist Farms breaded chicken patties, produced Sept. 2, 2017, are packed in 30-pound boxes with six 5-pound bags inside. The packaging identifies the product as “GOLD KIST FARMS, Fully Cooked Whole Grain Home-Style Breaded Chicken Patties,” according to the recall notice posted Friday night by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

School cafeteria managers and other foodservice operators should look for the case code of 72491050xx and the product code of 665400 to further identify the recalled chicken patties. The recalled patties have the establishment number “P-20728” inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels.

“The problem was discovered after the firm received a customer complaint on Feb. 13,” according to the recall notice.

“Pilgrim’s Pride distributed the product to institutions, including schools. Although the product was sold through the USDA commodity program, the introduction of the foreign material was due to an equipment failure at the facility.”

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact James Brown, consumer relations manager at Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., at 800-321-1470.

