Night Hawk recalls frozen beef dinners packed in wrong boxes

A Texas company is recalling frozen dinners because they were packaged in the wrong boxes and contain milk, a known allergen that is not declared on the label as required by federal law.

Night Hawk Frozen Foods Inc. of Buda, TX, recalled almost 170 pounds of its branded beef patty meals after customers complained that they contained cheese and mashed potatoes instead of the ingredients shown and listed on the boxes, according to the recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The company shipped the incorrectly packaged frozen dinners to retail locations in Louisiana and Texas. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to the recall notice.

Consumers can identify the recalled frozen dinners by looking for the following label information:

8.75-ounce paperboard boxes labeled as “NIGHT HAWK BEEF PATTY ‘N GRAVY, CHARBROILED BEEF PATTY and GRAVY, POTATO ROUNDS and SWEET CORN.”

The frozen dinner boxes also have the establishment number “EST. 2117” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled dinners were produced on Nov. 8, 2017.

No other identifying product or dates codes are included in the recall notice.

There had not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products as of the posting of the recall notice.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News