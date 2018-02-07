Listeria found in NY raw milk; state urges public to throw it out

New York officials again today warned the public to immediately dispose of unpasteurized Breese Hollow Dairy raw milk because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The state has issued Listeria alerts for the dairy’s raw milk at least three other times since 2007.

The David Phippen Farm, which operates under the Breese Hollow name, suspended operations on Feb. 2, when state agriculture officials informed the owners that a routine test sample showed preliminary positive results for Listeria monocytogenes.

Further laboratory testing completed Feb. 6 confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the sample collected by the state inspector on Jan. 30.

As of 4:30 EST today no recalls had been posted by state or federal officials. The dairy does not appear to have a website.

“The producer is now prohibited from selling raw milk until subsequent sampling indicates the product is free from harmful bacteria,” according to the public health warning from New York Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball.

“The department recommends that any consumers who purchased raw milk from Breese Hollow Dairy immediately dispose of it and call the Department at 518-457-1772 if they have questions.”

As of today, no confirmed illnesses are known by the department to be associated with the Breese Hollow unpasteurized milk.

However, it can take as many as 70 days for symptoms of Listeria infection to develop. The infection, Listeriosis, can cause serious illness and sometimes death, especially in young children, pregnant women and the elderly.

Anyone who has consumed milk from the Breese Hollow Dairy in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. — or served it to their children or guests who have developed symptoms of Listeria infection should immediately seek medical attention. Specific tests are required to detect it, so people should tell their doctors about their possible exposure.

Also, people who have consumed any of the Breese Hollow raw milk should monitor themselves for at least two months for symptoms.

Symptoms can include flu-like symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to the agriculture commissioner’s statement. Listeriosis can cause also miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

“It is important to note that raw milk does not provide the protection of pasteurization,” according to the public warning

“Pasteurization is a process that heats milk to a specific temperature for a period of time to kill the bacteria responsible for numerous illnesses and diseases such as Listeriosis, Salmonellosis, Campylobacteriosis, typhoid fever, tuberculosis, diphtheria and brucellosis.

“Pasteurization of milk is recognized internationally as an effective means of preventing outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, including listeriosis.”

