K.J. recalls chicken entrees for incorrect cooking instructions

K.J. Foods Inc. is recalling KJ brand sweet and sour chicken and sesame chicken because incorrect cooking instructions on the packages could result in food poisoning.

“These products may contain harmful bacteria that may not be eliminated by following the cooking instructions on the label. Consumers should not consume the recalled products,” according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) Wednesday evening.

The company shipped the recalled products to retailers in Ontario.

This company initiated the recall, according to the CFIA. No illnesses had been reported in association with the recalled products as of the posting of the notice. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The recall includes all products sold through Wednesday that have the following label information:

KJ 450-gram Sweet & Sour Chicken with Rice with the UPC number 6 28568 61004 4

KJ 450-gram Sesame Chicken with Rice with the UPC number 6 28568 61002 0

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News