IAFP extends deadline for some 2018 food safety awards

The International Association for Food Protection has extended the nomination deadline for several annual awards.

The new deadline is March 15 and applies to nominations for:

The Black Pearl;

Harry Haverland Citation; and

Ewen C.D. Todd Control of Foodborne Illness.

The awards will be presented during this year’s annual meeting, which is set for July 8-11 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The IAFP provides more than 4,000 food safety professionals around the world with a forum to exchange information on protecting the food supply.

Each year, the IAFP hosts the conference to provide information on current and emerging food safety issues, the latest science, innovative solutions to new and recurring problems, and the opportunity to network with thousands of food safety professionals from around the globe.

The event has grown to become the leading food safety conference worldwide, with attendance of more than 3,600 people from industry, academia and government from six continents.

Exhibits include the latest in available technologies and leading experts will present information about a variety of topics.

