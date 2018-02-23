Heinen’s potato gnocchi recalled for undeclared allergen

Maryland’s La Pasta Inc. in Silver Spring Friday recalled the private label Potato Gnocchi manufactured for Heinen’s supermarkets because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product was distributed throughout Heinen’s stores in Ohio and Illinois. Heinen’s Potato Gnocchi is sold in 9 oz. clear film plastic trays with the label. Product tray measures 8 x 6 x 1 ¾ inches.

Product LOT# is composed of a four digit number and can be found on the side of the tray printed in black ink. LOT codes involved in this recall are:

1119-1120 / 1121-1122 / 1132-1133 / 2016-2017 / 2027-2028 / 2034-2035 / 2038-2039 / 2130-2131 / 2139-2140 / 2221-2222 / 2231-2232

This voluntary recall was initiated due to a consumer reporting feeling ill after consuming the Heinen’s Potato Gnocchi. Company officials compared packaging with the approved recipe and confirmed that product did contain MILK as part of the recipe formula but was not declared on the label.

The affected product was immediately removed from all stores and it will be replaced with a corrected label version that includes all allergens in the formula.

Consumers who have purchased the HEINEN’S POTATO GNOCCHI 9 oz pack UPC# 02060141062 are urged to return it to your nearest store for a full refund.

