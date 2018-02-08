Guymon Extracts recalls 2 tons of pork soup for botulism risk

Guymon Extracts Inc. of Guymon, OK, is recalling 4,202 pounds of pork soup after an inspector discovered a processing problem that may have allowed pathogen growth, including Clostridium botulinum and Clostridium perfringens, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday.

The USDA labeled the recall Class I, meaning it is high risk. Expiration dates on the product are set for the end of next year, so people could still have the recalled soup in their homes.

The fully cooked pork products were produced and packaged on Jan. 3. The following product is subject to the recall:

2-pound polly bags packed 10 to each paper carton with labels that say “Pork Soup with Rendered Pork Fat (from bone)” with lot code 010218-1, a product code of 61306, and a best-before date of Dec. 22, 2019.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “Est. 32161” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. Guymon Extracts Inc. sent the recalled pork soup to distribution centers, which further distributed it in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Texas and Washington.

The problem was discovered Jan. 30 by an Enforcement Investigator and Analysis Officer conducting a Food Safety Assessment at the production plant.

When available, retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled pork soup and developed symptoms of botulism poisoning should immediately seek medical attention. The neurotoxin that causes it paralyzes muscles, which can cause death quickly if the paralysis involves muscles used to breathe.

Botulism symptoms usually appear within 12 to 36 hours after eating food containing the neurotoxin, although there have been documented cases that ranged from four hours to eight days. The earlier the symptoms appear, the more serious the disease.

Symptoms can include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, dry mouth and muscle weakness. Symptoms are not consistent among all botulism victims, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Atsushi Fujimori, president of Guymon Extracts Inc., at 580-338-2624.

The FSIS online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

