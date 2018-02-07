Canadian pork recalled from 2 states, defense commissary

A Canadian company is recalling more than two tons of raw pork because it did not undergo proper inspections when it was shipped to U.S. retailers, restaurants and a U.S. Department of Defense Commissary.

Olymel S.E.C./LP of Alberta, Canada, recalled more than 4,600 pounds of raw, intact pork bellies, ribs, legs and feet, according to a notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Notice on Tuesday night.

“… the products were imported from Canada and not presented for import re-inspection upon entry into the United States,” according to the recall. “The problem was discovered on Feb. 5 by an FSIS import inspector.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Olymel shipped the products to retailers and restaurants in Washington and Oregon. A shipment also went to a U.S. Department of Defense Commissary in Japan. The recalled port was produced from Jan. 22 through Feb. 5.

The products subject to this recall can be identified by the following label information:

50-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK BELLY SKINLESS” with case code of 0627F, a best before date of 02-19-2018 and Canada 270A.

26-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK BACK RIBS” with a case code of 2952F, a best before date of 02-21-2018 and 02-22-2018 and Canada 270A.

74-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK LEG” with a case code of 0112F, a best before date of 02-20-2018 and 02-21-2018 and Canada 270A.

61-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL PORK SIRLOIN BONELESS” with a case code of 4328F, a best before date of 02-21-2018 and Canada 270A.

61-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK BELLY SKINLESS” with a case code of 0521F, a best before date of 01-29-2018 and 01-31-2018 and Canada 270A.

30-lb. cases containing “WILLAMETTE VALLEY MEAT COMPANY PORK FEET WHOLE” with USDA EST. 21134 and pack date of 02/05/18.

As of the posting of the recall notice, there had not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider, according to the FSIS notice.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News