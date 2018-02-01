Canadian inspectors find Listeria; Sawler recalls turnip sticks

Sawler Gardens Ltd. is recalling its turnip sticks because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The Canadian company shipped the Sawler brand turnip sticks to distributors in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and possibly nationwide according to the recall notice.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) found Listeria contamination during routine testing. Although there had not been any reported illnesses in association with the recalled product as of Wednesday, there is concern consumers may have unused portions of it in their homes.

Consumers can identify the recalled turnip sticks by looking for the following label information:

“Sawler Turnip Sticks” in 340-gram plastic bags;

“18 FE 18” date code; and

UPC number 6 21063 36600 3.

Anyone who has eaten any of the Sawler brand Turnip Sticks and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen.

It can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms of Listeria infection to develop. Consequently, people who have eaten the recalled Turnip Sticks should monitor themselves for listeriosis symptoms during the coming weeks.

Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In severe cases the infection becomes invasive and spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

Older adults, young children and people with weakened immune systems such as cancer patients, people with HIV/AIDS and organ transplant recipients are susceptible to serious, sometimes fatal, infections. In addition, in pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. The pathogen can cross the placenta and infect developing fetuses.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News