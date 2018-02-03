Caviar recall update No. 10 by Imperial, VIP for botulism risk

For the 10th time since late November 2017, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall of Imperial Caviar and Seafood brand and VIP Caviar Club brand whitefish and salmon roe due to the potential presence of the dangerous bacteria, Clostridium botulinum.

The update posted Thursday includes additional product information identified during the CFIA investigation.

Consumers in Canada, particularly New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec, should not consume the recalled products described below.

“If you think you got sick from eating a recalled product, call your doctor. Also, check to see if you have recalled products in your home and throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased,” according to the recall notice.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms of botulism poisoning paralyzes muscles, included those necessary for breathing, so anyone who has eaten any of the recalled caviar and developed early signs of symptoms should immediately seek medical attention.

Symptoms can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or slurred speech and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products, according to the recall notice.

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC VIP Caviar Club Salmon Roe 50 g All Best Before dates

up to and including

December 13, 2018 1 86866 90024 8 VIP Caviar Club Salmon Roe 100 g All Best Before dates

up to and including

December 13, 2018 1 86866 90023 1 Imperial Caviar & Seafood Salmon Roe 50 g All Best Before dates

up to and including

December 13, 2018 1 86866 90024 8 Imperial Caviar & Seafood Salmon Roe 100 g All Best Before dates

up to and including

December 13, 2018 1 86866 90023 1 Outer package:

Imperial Caviar & Seafood /

Inner package:

VIP Caviar Club Outer package :

Salmon Roe /

Inner package :

Salmon Roe 50 g All Best Before dates

up to and including

December 13, 2018 Outer package:

1 86866 00010 8

Inner package:

None Outer package:

Imperial Caviar & Seafood /

Inner package:

VIP Caviar Club Outer package:

Golden Whitefish Roe /

Inner package:

Whitefish Roe 50 g All Best Before dates

up to and including

December 15, 2018 Outer package:

1 86866 00012 2 /

Inner package:

None Imperial Caviar & Seafood Whitefish Roe 50 g All Best Before dates

up to and including

December 15, 2018 1 86866 90027 9

Imperial Caviar recalls, in reverse date order, since Nov. 25, 2017

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News