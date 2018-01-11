UPDATE: Roe recalled nationwide in Canada for botulism risk

Canadian officials posted an expanded recall, including additional distribution information, indicating recalled roe may have been distributed nationwide.

Imperial Caviar & Seafood has expanded its Jan. 3 warning to include retail locations in New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec and possibly the entire nation because of concern with regard to the distribution of recalled roe that carries a risk of botulism poisoning.

Initially, Imperial Caviar & Seafood recalled VIP Caviar Club brand recalled a limited amount of trout roe that had been distributed in Quebec in November 2017. Soon after, the company expanded the recall in December 2017 to include additional trout roe in Ontario.

The Jan. 3 recall included certain lots of Whitefish Roe and Salmon Roe listed below, that had been distributed across Canada in 50-gram containers:

Brand Name Common Name Size Product codes UPC VIP Caviar Club Salmon Roe 50 g 27017-02 BB : 27- SEP -18 1 86866 90024 8 VIP Caviar Club Salmon Roe 50 g 19417-01 BB : 13-07-2018 1 86866 90024 8 Imperial Caviar & Seafood Whitefish Roe 50 g 17917-02 BB : 28- JUN -2018 1 86866 90027 9

The above items remain under recall with only the update of additional distribution information, according to yesterday’s recall by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

To date, no illnesses have been confirmed in relation to the recalled roe.

“Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” according to the recall notice on the CFIA website.

“Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure and paralysis. In severe cases of illness, people may die,” according to the notice

In foodborne botulism, symptoms generally begin 18 to 36 hours after eating a contaminated food, but they can occur as soon as six hours or as long as 10 days after exposure.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled fish eggs and developed symptoms of botulism poisoning should immediately seek medical attention and inform their doctors about the possible exposure.

