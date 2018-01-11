Salmonella outbreak in Chile linked to homemade mayo

A large Salmonella outbreak affecting 174 people in the Bío Bío Region of Chile has been linked to homemade mayonnaise from a local restaurant in the city of Lota.

“The Seremi de Salud Bío Bío confirmed 174 cases of salmonella making it the largest outbreak of the last four years nationwide and the largest recorded in the Bío Bío Region,” according to reports from South American media.

The restaurant, Dulce y Salado, was closed last week in hopes of halting further illness. However, of the 174 reported cases, there have been 25 hospitalizations. The outbreak victims range from 1 to 91 years old.

Health officials are investigating whether raw egg was the source of the salmonella and the strain is being identified.

In recent years there have been a number of foodborne illnesses and outbreaks in the United States traced to homemade or restaurant-made mayonnaise.

Symptoms of Salmonella can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In severe cases, the infection can be fatal. Infants, young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with a weakened immune system are at greatest risk.

