Roe recalled nationwide in Canada; botulism possible

Imperial Caviar & Seafood has expanded its Dec. 15 warning, recalling Whitefish Roe and VIP Caviar Club brand Salmon Roe, urging consumers to not eat the fish eggs due to concerns of botulism poisoning.

The Fairfield, NJ-based company recalled some trout roe last month that had been distributed to retailers in Ontario and Quebec. This Wednesday, the company expanded the recall to include certain lots of Whitefish Roe and Salmon Roe that had been distributed across Canada in 50-gram containers.

No illnesses had been confirmed in relation to the recalled roe as of yesterday, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

“Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” according to the recall notice on the CFIA website.

“Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure and paralysis. In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

In foodborne botulism, symptoms generally begin 18 to 36 hours after eating a contaminated food, but they can occur as soon as six hours or as long as 10 days after exposure.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled fish eggs and developed symptoms of botulism poisoning should immediately seek medical attention and inform their doctors about the possible exposure.

Consumers can identify the recalled Imperial Caviar & Seafood brand Whitefish Roe and VIP Caviar Club brand Salmon Roe in the following sized containers with the specified label codes:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC VIP Caviar Club Salmon Roe 50 g 27017-02

BB: 27-SEP-18 1 86866 90024 8 VIP Caviar Club Salmon Roe 50 g 19417-01

BB: 13-07-2018 1 86866 90024 8 Imperial Caviar and Seafood Whitefish Roe 50 g 17917-02

BB: 28-JUN-2018 1 86866 90027 9

