Price Chopper, Market 32 stores recall sushi for risk of Listeria

Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets are recalling many varieties of packaged AFC Sushi branded tuna sushi because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The sushi was sold in various package styles at the deli section in Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets stores, according to the recall notice on Price Chopper’s website.
“To date, affected sushi has only been found at the Price Chopper stories in Edwardsville, PA, at 180 Westside Mall, and in Rotterdam, NY, at 1879 Altamont Avenue, but, as a precaution, the sushi made with tuna manufactured by AFC Sushi has been recalled from all of the chain’s stores,” the companies said in a release.
According to the recall notice on the Price Chopper website, many customers who purchased the items have already been contacted through their SoundBite notification program. Anyone else who is concerned they may have the recalled product in their homes can check the list of UPC codes and names of affected products:
- 2301200013 Plus Trio
- 2301200017 Sushi Ultimate
- 2301200023 Sushi Delight
- 2301200024 Sushi Deluxe
- 2301200026 Rock & Roll
- 2301200037 Chef Sampler C
- 2301200038 Chef Sampler D
- 2301200039 Chef Sampler E
- 2301200040 Jalapeno Roll
- 2301200050 Spicy Roll (BR Rice)
- 2301200070 Done Deal Roll
- 2301200100 Spicy Roll
- 2301200110 Hawaiian Roll
- 2301200121 Rainbow Roll
- 2301200210 Rainbow Roll Special
- 2301200211 Super Calif Mix
- 2301200212 Super Spicy Mix
- 2301200252 Sunny Delight Party Tray
- 2301200701 Happy Heart Platter
- 2301250190 Red Chili Roll
- 2301286181 Sashimi Sampler
- 2301286209 G-Shock Roll
- 2301286481 Chef Sampler A
- 2301286482 Chef Sampler B
- 2301290115 Hybrid Roku Platter
- 2301290116 Hybrid Go Tray
- 2301290117 Hybrid Yon Tray
- 2301290118 Hybrid San Platter
- 2301290119 Hybrid Ni Platter
- 2301290120 Hybrid Ichi Platter
- 2301290138 Spicy Tuna Roll SP
- 2301290169 Spicy Tuna Roll SP (BR)
- 2301290245 HYBRID MINI PLATTER
- 2301290360 CLASSIC YUMMY ROLL
- 2301290375 ABURI ALASKAN CHEESE ROLL
- 2301290376 ROASTED EEL & CUKE ROLL
- 2301290377 SEARED TUNA & MISO MAYO R
- 2301290378 SHRIMP DYNAMITE ROLL
- 2301290379 TUNA TATAKI ROLL
- 2301290380 UNA MAYO ROLL
Listeria is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, those with weakened immune systems and in unborn fetuses.
Others may experience only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Anyone who has eaten any of the implicated sushi and developed symptoms should seek medical attention immediately. It can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms to appear, so anyone who has eaten the sushi should monitor themselves for symptoms of infection in the coming weeks.
The retailers are offering consumers full refunds when they return the recalled sushi to stores. For additional information consumers can call AFC Sushi at 866-467-8744.
(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)© Food Safety News