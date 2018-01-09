Price Chopper, Market 32 stores recall sushi for risk of Listeria

Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets are recalling many varieties of packaged AFC Sushi branded tuna sushi because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The sushi was sold in various package styles at the deli section in Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets stores, according to the recall notice on Price Chopper’s website.

“To date, affected sushi has only been found at the Price Chopper stories in Edwardsville, PA, at 180 Westside Mall, and in Rotterdam, NY, at 1879 Altamont Avenue, but, as a precaution, the sushi made with tuna manufactured by AFC Sushi has been recalled from all of the chain’s stores,” the companies said in a release.

According to the recall notice on the Price Chopper website, many customers who purchased the items have already been contacted through their SoundBite notification program. Anyone else who is concerned they may have the recalled product in their homes can check the list of UPC codes and names of affected products:

2301200013 Plus Trio

2301200017 Sushi Ultimate

2301200023 Sushi Delight

2301200024 Sushi Deluxe

2301200026 Rock & Roll

2301200037 Chef Sampler C

2301200038 Chef Sampler D

2301200039 Chef Sampler E

2301200040 Jalapeno Roll

2301200050 Spicy Roll (BR Rice)

2301200070 Done Deal Roll

2301200100 Spicy Roll

2301200110 Hawaiian Roll

2301200121 Rainbow Roll

2301200210 Rainbow Roll Special

2301200211 Super Calif Mix

2301200212 Super Spicy Mix

2301200252 Sunny Delight Party Tray

2301200701 Happy Heart Platter

2301250190 Red Chili Roll

2301286181 Sashimi Sampler

2301286209 G-Shock Roll

2301286481 Chef Sampler A

2301286482 Chef Sampler B

2301290115 Hybrid Roku Platter

2301290116 Hybrid Go Tray

2301290117 Hybrid Yon Tray

2301290118 Hybrid San Platter

2301290119 Hybrid Ni Platter

2301290120 Hybrid Ichi Platter

2301290138 Spicy Tuna Roll SP

2301290169 Spicy Tuna Roll SP (BR)

2301290245 HYBRID MINI PLATTER

2301290360 CLASSIC YUMMY ROLL

2301290375 ABURI ALASKAN CHEESE ROLL

2301290376 ROASTED EEL & CUKE ROLL

2301290377 SEARED TUNA & MISO MAYO R

2301290378 SHRIMP DYNAMITE ROLL

2301290379 TUNA TATAKI ROLL

2301290380 UNA MAYO ROLL

Listeria is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, those with weakened immune systems and in unborn fetuses.

Others may experience only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Anyone who has eaten any of the implicated sushi and developed symptoms should seek medical attention immediately. It can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms to appear, so anyone who has eaten the sushi should monitor themselves for symptoms of infection in the coming weeks.

The retailers are offering consumers full refunds when they return the recalled sushi to stores. For additional information consumers can call AFC Sushi at 866-467-8744.

