Perdue Foods recalls chicken fritters for undeclared eggs

Perdue Foods LLC of Monterey, TN, is recalling ready-to-cook chicken breast tenderloin fritters for misbranding and undeclared egg, which is a known allergen.

The chicken products were packaged with the wrong labels, according to the recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Federal law requires foods containing known allergens to declare them on labels.

“The ready-to-cook chicken breast tenderloin fritters were inadvertently labeled with the Homestyle Chicken Tender Fritter label. The chicken breast tenderloin fritters contain egg whites and the Homestyle Chicken Tender Fritters do not,” according to the recall notice.

Perdue Foods produced the recalled products on Dec. 6, 2017, and shipped them to unspecified foodservice operations in Florida, Maryland and Washington D.C. All of the recalled chicken fritters have the establishment number “P-11507” inside the USDA mark of inspection on package labels.

Cafeteria staff and other foodservice employees and managers can identify the recalled 10-pound boxes, which each contain two 5-pound plastic bags, by looking for the case code 7374 and labels that say “Chef Redi Homestyle Chicken Tender Fritter, Rtc – Large.”

“The problem was discovered by the firm while performing routine label verification activities,” according to the recall notice. “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Perdue consumer relations, at 877-727-3447.

