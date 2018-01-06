Orange Cream Bars Recalled

Fieldbrook Foods Corporation of Dunkirk NY has issued a voluntary recall of 20 cases of the Tops brand of Orange Cream Bars and 320 cases of the Meijer Purple Cow brand Orange Cream Bars due to the possibility that the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled Top’s Orange Cream Bars were sold in Tops retail stores located in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Vermont. The product comes in a 12 ct retail box (pictures attached). The product has a production date of December 18, 2017 and a “best by” date of December 18, 2018.

The recalled Purple Cow Orange Cream Bars were sold in Meijer retail stores located in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. The product comes in a 12 ct retail box (pictures attached). The product has a production date of November 30, 2017 and a “best by” date of November 30, 2018.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in another production lot that has been fully contained. The recall is out of precaution for consumer health and food safety. The company has suspended production and distribution of the product while it cooperates with the FDA to fully investigate the source of the problem.

