More Biscuits Recalled over Listeria

Food Lion is voluntarily recalling all code dates of its Food Lion brand Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits in an abundance of caution after being notified by its manufacturer today the product may contain listeria monocytogenes.

While there have been no reports of illnesses to date, the product is being recalled as a precautionary measure after T. Marzetti Company, the manufacturer of the product, has indicated a possible contamination issue with Listeria monocytogenes at one of its plants.

© Food Safety News