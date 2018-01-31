IAFP opens nominations for annual awards in food safety

The International Association for Food Protection is now accepting nominations for awards to be presented at the 2018 annual conference in Salt Lake City.

You do not need to be an IAFP member in order to nominate a colleague or professional for one of the awards. Further application instructions and criteria can be found by clicking on any of the following awards.

Black Pearl Award

Award Showcasing the Black Pearl. Presented in recognition of a company’s outstanding achievement in corporate excellence in food safety and quality.

Fellows Award

Presented to Member(s) who have contributed to IAFP and its Affiliates with distinction over an extended period of time.

President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Given at the discretion of the IAFP President to recognize an individual who has made a lasting impact on “Advancing Food Safety Worldwide” through a lifetime of professional achievement in food protection.

Honorary Life Membership Award

The Honorary Life Membership Award recognizes IAFP members for their dedication to the high ideals and objectives of the International Association for Food Protection and for dedicated service to the Association.

Harry Haverland Citation Award

$2,500 honorarium. Presented to an individual for years of devotion to the ideals and objectives of IAFP.

Food Safety Innovation Award

$2,500 honorarium. Presented to an individual or organization for creating a new idea, practice, or product that has had a positive impact on food safety, thus, improving public health, and the quality of life.

International Leadership Award

$2,000 honorarium and reimbursement to attend IAFP 2018. Presented to an individual for dedication to the high ideals and objectives of IAFP and for promotion of the mission of the Association in countries outside of the United States and Canada.

$2,000 honorarium and reimbursement to attend IAFP 2018. Presented to an individual for dedication to the high ideals and objectives of IAFP and for promotion of the mission of the Association in countries outside of the United States and Canada.

The Ivan Parkin Lecture was established by the International Association for Food Protection in 1986 to honor individuals who have had a significant impact on the field of food safety. Each year a prominent food safety leader is selected to deliver the Ivan Parkin Lecture at the Opening Session of IAFP’s Annual Meeting. The association established the lecture to honor Ivan Parkin, a dairy Extension Specialist at Pennsylvania State University. Parkin was IAFP president in 1955 and he remained active in the association for many years.

John H. Silliker Lecturer

The John H. Silliker Lecture was established by Silliker Inc. (now Merieux NutriSciences) in 2004 to recognize the achievements of Silliker through the practical application of scientific principles to improve food protection. The John H. Silliker Lecture provides an avenue for recognized experts to present important and timely information on topics of significance to food protection at the IAFP Annual Meeting. Silliker established Silliker Laboratories in 1967 and grew the network of laboratories to more than 70 locations in 18 countries. He was an early proponent of the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) system; developed the revolutionary concept of using sponges to collect environmental samples in food plants; and testified at congressional hearings that resulted in the passage of landmark food safety legislation.

GMA Food Safety Award

$2,000 honorarium. This Award alternates between individuals and groups or organizations. In 2018, the award will be presented to an individual for highly significant food safety development or in recognition of a long history of outstanding contributions to food safety.

Frozen Food Foundation Freezing Research Award

$2,000 honorarium. Presented to an individual, group or organization for preeminence and outstanding contributions in research that impacts food safety attributes of freezing.

Food Safety Magazine Distinguished Service

The Food Safety Magazine Distinguished Service Award honors individuals who best exemplify the characteristics of the dedicated food safety professional. Those honored are recognized by members of the profession for their collective works in promoting or advancing science-based solutions for food safety issues.

Maurice Weber Laboratorian Award

$2,000 honorarium. Presented to an individual for outstanding contributions in the laboratory, recognizing a commitment to the development of innovative and practical analytical approaches in support of food safety.

Larry Beuchat Young Researcher Award

$2,000 honorarium. Presented to a young researcher who has shown outstanding ability and professional promise in the early years of their career.

Ewen C.D. Todd Control of Foodborne Illness Award

$1,500 honorarium. Presented to an individual for dedicated and exceptional contributions to the reduction of risks to foodborne illness.

Sanitarian Award

$1,500 honorarium. Presented to an individual for outstanding service to the public, IAFP and the profession of the Sanitarian.

Educator-Industry Award

In 1982, this award was split into the Educator Award and the Industry Awards.

Elmer Marth Educator Award

$1,500 honorarium. Presented to an individual for outstanding service to the public, IAFP and the arena of education in food safety and food protection.

Harold Barnum Industry Award

$1,500 honorarium. Presented to an individual for outstanding service to the public, IAFP and the food industry.

Peanut Proud Student Scholarship Award

The Peanut Proud Student Scholarship Award Provides a $2,000 academic scholarship and travel funding for a U.S. graduate student in the field of food microbiology – and specifically in the area of and peanut butter food safety – to attend the Annual Meeting. Peanut Proud is a nonprofit industry organization based in Georgia.

J.Mac Geopfert Developing Scientists Awards

Presented to students (enrolled or recent graduates) in the field of food safety research at accredited universities or colleges. Qualified individuals may enter either the technical or poster competition.

Undergraduate Student Award Competition

Presented to two undergraduate students at accredited universities or colleges who have entered this poster competition, based on the criteria.

President’s Recognition Awards

This award is given at the discretion of the IAFP President to recognize an individual(s) for special effort, project, and contribution of time or expertise that resulted in the betterment of IAFP.

C. B. Shogren Memorial Award

$500 honorarium. Presented to the affiliate demonstrating exceptional overall achievement in promoting the mission of the International Association for Food Protection, which is “to provide food safety professionals worldwide with a forum to exchange information on protecting the food supply”.

Samuel J. Crumbine Award

From 1955 to 1966 two awards were given: the first for general environmental health, the second for food protection. From 1968 to 1973, the award was suspended due to a general lack of innovation in food protection programs during that period. Application deadline for this award is March 15. For more information and to apply, go to: www.crumbineaward.com.

John N. Sofos Most-cited JFP Research and Review Publication Awards

These awards were established to recognize top researchers and high-quality research publications and reviews that contribute to the impact of JFP and the field of food safety. The awards are based upon the number of citations of a work by others for papers published five years prior. They are presented by the JFP Scientific Co-Editors at the Editorial Board Reception held each year at the IAFP Annual Meeting.

JFP Most-downloaded Publication Award

This award recognizes the most-downloaded Journal of Food Protection publication based on data from the JFP website. The award is presented by the JFP Scientific Co-Editors at the Editorial Board Reception held each year at the IAFP Annual Meeting.

FPT Peer-Reviewed Research Most-downloaded Publication Award

This award has been established to recognize notable research publications and reviews that contribute to the impact of FPT and the field of food protection. The award is based upon the number of downloads for an FPT publication in the previous two years. The award is presented at the Editorial Board Reception.

FPT Peer-Reviewed Research Most-viewed Publication Award

This award has been established to recognize notable research publications and reviews that contribute to the impact of FPT and the field of food protection. The award is based upon the number of views for an FPT publication in a given year. The award is presented at the Editorial Board Reception.

