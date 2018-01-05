Hempler Family recalls pepperoni products found containing metal pieces

Consumer complaints about small metal pieces found in pepperoni products brought a recall announcement late on Thursday.

Ferndale, WA-based Hempler Foods Group, LLC, is recalling approximately 4,068 pounds of pepperoni sticks products that may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The pepperoni stick items were produced on Oct. 10, 2017. The following product is subject to recall:

2.25-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “HEMPLER’S FAMILY CLASSIC PEPPERONI NATURAL SMOKE FLAVORING ADDED” with a “packed on” date of 10/10/2017 and case code 59716.

The product subject to recall bears the establishment number “EST. 6410” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed for institutional use and shipped to retail locations in Eastern Washington State.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

