Frozen food company recalls green beans after pet food recall

National Frozen Foods Corp. issued a Class I recall of individual quick frozen green beans because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to notices posted by US Foods Inc. and the U.S. Department of Defense Commissary Agency.

The frozen food manufacturer issued its recall following the detection of Listeria monocytogenes in a third-party test by a downstream customer, a pet food company.

A notice from the U.S. Department of Defense Commissary Agency reported the following products sold in its commissary stores were included in the recall:

SYS IMP Bean Green Whole IQF NWP, 12/2 pounds: Lot number 17102703A03, MPC V5404

NW TRES Bean Green Cut, 1/30 pounds: Lot number 17102603A02, MPC 62406-9007

SYS CLS Bean Green Cut GR A P, 12/2 pounds: Lot number 17102703A03, MPC 1435197

Additional products, supplied to other customers, may also have been recalled. However, no other related product recalls have yet been posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

In 2015 and 2016, NFFC initiated a total of 13 voluntary recalls of various individual quick frozen (IQF) vegetable products because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to FDA Enforcement Report records. None of those recalled products were linked to illness reports. The company did not initiate any public recalls in 2017.

Listeria monocytogenes is particularly dangerous to children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with suppressed immune systems, including cancer patients, transplant recipients and those with HIV/AIDS. It can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms to develop in people.

On Jan. 19, JustFoodForDogs LLC recalled three flavors of dog food containing human-grade green beans after lab tests found Listeria monocytogenes in a sample of the green beans. The company advised the restaurant supply distributor from which it had purchased the green beans of the lab results.

Neither JustFoodForDogs nor the manufacturer have confirmed that NFFC’s green beans were behind the dog food recall.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News