NFFC recalls frozen green beans, mixed vegetables in 21 states

National Frozen Foods Corp. is voluntarily recalling several brands of not-ready-to-eat, individually quick frozen green beans and mixed vegetables because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall comes two days after foodservice supplier US Foods and the U.S. Department of Defense Commissary Agency reported the frozen food company had recalled certain frozen green beans.

Several more brands of green beans are included in the recall, including Sysco brand. Sysco is the largest broadline foodservice supplier in North America. US Foods is the second largest. Together they have well more than half of the market, which includes school cafeterias, restaurants and other foodservice operations.

The National Frozen Food Corp. (NFFC) recall includes products distributed to foodservice operations, in bulk and smaller containers, in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

The products being recalled were distributed between Aug. 18, 2017, and Jan. 12 this year. As of the posting of the NFFC recall notice on Thursday, no illnesses had been confirmed in relation to the recalled products.

The recalled items can be identified by the date codes printed on the back of the 32-ounce bags or on the side of the master cases. Frozen green beans with the following label information are included in this recall:

Brand Listed

on Packaging Product name Net Weight NFFC Item#

Customer# Lot Information/Code Printed On Packaging Bountiful Harvest Foundations Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 22486-11918

2229881 17100903A02 Bountiful Harvest Originals Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 22486-11908

2229871 17100903A02 Monarch Capri Blend 20 LB. 58108-00602

670229 38511-7H11G3N Monarch Capri Blend 20 LB. 58108-00602

670229 38511-7H11H3N NW Treasure Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 62406-90007

3828405 17102603A02 Simplot Classic Meadow Blend 32 oz. 71179-67166 965AUG081705H Sysco Classic Cut Green Beans 32 oz. 74865-04977

1435197 17102703A03 Sysco Imperial Whole Green Beans 32 oz. 74865-24917

2101855 17102703A03 (No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28A3N (No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28B3N (No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28C3N (No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28D3N (No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28E3N Valamont* Cut Green Beans 32 oz. 72608-12082 38474-7H08F3N Valamont Cut Green Beans 20 LB. 72608-12150 38510-7H11F3N The World’s Harvest* Cut Green Beans 32 oz. WRH99-FV021 38475-7H08F3N The World’s Harvest* Cut Green Beans 32oz. WRH99-FV021 38475-7H08G3N

* The 32 oz. inner clear poly bag has only lot code printed.

“Following cooking preparation instructions on the labels of master cases or packages will effectively reduce the risk of exposure to this bacterium,” according to the NFFC recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website.

National Frozen Foods Corp. initiated the recall following the detection of Listeria monocytogenes by a pet food company.

On Jan. 19, JustFoodForDogs LLC recalled three flavors of its dog food containing human-grade green beans after lab tests found Listeria monocytogenes in a sample of the green beans. The company advised the restaurant supply distributor from which it had purchased the green beans of the lab results.

Neither JustFoodForDogs nor the manufacturer have confirmed that NFFC’s green beans were behind the dog food recall.

Consumers should not eat these products. People who bought them should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-253-8269.

Advice to consumers

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled green beans and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen.

It can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms of Listeria infection to develop. Consequently, people who have eaten the recalled green beans should monitor themselves for listeriosis symptoms during the coming weeks.

Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In severe cases the infection becomes invasive and spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

Older adults, young children and people with weakened immune systems such as cancer patients, people with HIV/AIDS and organ transplant recipients are susceptible to serious, sometimes fatal, infections. In addition, in pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. The pathogen can cross the placenta and infect developing fetuses.

