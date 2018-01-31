Canada expands sesame seed recall to include more products

A Canadian recall of sesame seeds due to potential Salmonella contamination has expanded to include more products and additional distribution information since the initial industry-attributed recall notice reported on Jan. 26.

As of Tuesday, the following products had been recalled:

ARZ Fine Foods Sesame Seeds White, 1 lb. Packed on 18.JA.09; Sold at ARZ Fine Foods, 1909 Lawrence Avenue E., Toronto, Ontario;

Bulk Sesame Seeds, variable weight. All packages sold up to and including January 23, 2018 at Bulk Food Stop Inc., 2900 Warden Avenue, Scarborough, Ontario;

IHF Sesame seeds, white, 200g and 400g. Product codes 2-1217 and 4-1217, respectively; Sold at Iqbal Halal Foods, 2 Thorncliffe Pk. Dr., Toronto, Ontario;

HelloFRESH Sesame Seeds, included in Toasted Brown Rice Bowl, 9g. and included in meal kits delivered Jan. 9 and 10 to customers in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan;

Bhugga, a dessert made with sesame seeds, 50g pieces. All units sold from Jan. 4 through 24 at three Rajdhani Sweets & Restaurants locations in Brampton and Etobicoke, Ontario;

Naturally Good Hulled Sesame Seeds. Lot No. 1708-01, produced 08/2017, distributed by North American Impex to Hotel/Restaurant/Institutional customers in Albert, New Brunswick and Ontario;

David Roberts Food Corporation Sesame Seeds Raw, 2 x 1.5 kg. Lots #7514, 7523, 7524, 7525, 8013, 8015, 8023, 8024; distributed by David Roberts Food Corporation to Hotel/Restaurant/Institutional customers nationwide; and

Dawn Food Products Ltd. Raw Sesame Seeds, 5 kg. Lots #8014, 8024, 8032; packaged by David Roberts Food Corporation and distributed to Hotel/Restaurant/Institutional customers nationwide.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may result in additional product recalls.

No illnesses have been associated with the consumption of the recalled products to date.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection usually include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, beginning from 12 to 72 hours following exposure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In most cases, symptoms last for four to seven days, and most victims recover without treatment. However young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems may be prone to more serious illness, including severe diarrhea, which can result in severe dehydration.

Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products should either discard the items or return them to the place of purchase.

