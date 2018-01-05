Every hour of every day people around the world are living with and working to resolve food safety issues. Here is a sampling of current headlines for your consumption, brought to you today with the support of Alchemy Systems.

Shredded Coco(oh-no)nut

Evershing International Trading Company is recalling its Coconut Tree brand frozen “Shredded Coconut” in 16-ounce plastic bags because of potential Salmonella contamination. According to the FDA, “The issue was discovered by testing performed by the State of Massachusetts.”

Although no injuries or illnesses had been reported as of the Jan. 3 recall, the recalled coconut product was sold by retailers in Ohio, Massachusetts, Washington, California, Oklahoma, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Florida, and Texas.

“This recall is limited to Lot SE07A1, but the lot number is only printed on the case. Therefore, any customer that purchased this product from January 3, 2017 through January 3, 2018, should return the product to place of purchase for full refund.”

To determine if they have unused portions of the recalled coconut product in their homes, consumers check the labels of the 16-ounce plastic bags of Coconut Tree brand frozen “Shredded Coconut” for the item number: 331 223 and the UPC code: 05216-44081.

Bad News (Ice) Bars

T riggered by a consumer complaint in Canada, the San Francisco company California Popsicle, Inc. doing business as Polly Ann Ice Cream is recalling ice bars because it may contain undeclared milk.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

From Aug. 3 to Aug. 31 of 2017 the products were distributed for retail in CA, NY, and Canada; “The products were further distributed by customers to various Chinese markets potentially nationwide.”

The recalled ice bars are packaged in cardboard boxes with four bars per box, and the UPC code can be found under the nutrition label on the side panel of each box.

Consumers can identify the following recalled ice bars, which contain an expiration date ranging from 7-01-2018 through 07/3102018:

Polly Ann Mango Ice Bar UPC#7-00730-28866-1

Polly Ann Red Bean Ice Bar UPC#7-00730-26868-7

Polly Ann Green Bean Ice Bar UPC#7-00730-26666-9

Fruit or Veggie Cup

Condies Foods of Kearns, UT is recalling over 160 cases of “Fruit Cups”, due to the concern of undeclared milk and egg allergens.

The product is supposed to be a broccoli, celery, carrot, and ranch dip called Veggie Cup 6.5oz, however, “After getting an initial complaint from a customer about the label not matching the description of the product” a voluntary recall was initiated “to ensure that our public would not get further exposure to an erroneous product.” Although there have been no illnesses reported to date, the ranch dip is a threat to people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and egg.

Consumers can identify the recalled “Fresh Fruit” product labels with the date “USE THRU 01/05/2018” on the side, and UPC number 50777222655.

The recalled product was distributed to stores in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming.

