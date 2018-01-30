2018 Food Safety Summit designed to connect the dots

Food producers, distributors, sellers, researchers, regulators and consumers are connected in ways that do not easily translate from one point to another on the food safety landscape, but organizers of the 2018 Food Safety Summit say it’s about time for things to stop getting lost in translation.

“This year the Food Safety Summit has organized a show that focuses on addressing food safety throughout the supply chain by hosting a program that emphasizes how each community that makes up the ecosystem is connected,” according to a statement from Scott Wolters, director of tradeshows and conferences for BNP Media, producers of the show.

“It is vital to understand not only the specific roles and responsibilities that make up the industry but also those in the rest of the process.”

Toward that end, the 20th annual event will offer educational sessions, research presentations, the popular interactive town hall session, a trade show and more May 7-10 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL

Professionals from every part of the food safety supply chain will have a chance to take advantage of seven certification courses and two dozen education sessions Registration is open now at www.foodsafetysummit.com. Early bird registration discounts are effective through March 31. Group discounts are also available.

Highlights of this year’s program

Certification and training courses: Courses will be available for Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), Seafood HACCP, Preventive Controls for Animal Food, Foreign Supplier Verification, Preventive Controls for Human Foods, Auditor Training and the Certified in Comprehensive Food Safety course offered by NEHA.

Focus on the supply chain: On May 8, the opening session will focus on “Food Safety Case Studies Impact on the Supply Chain and Lessons Learned,” followed by afternoon sessions on departmental cooperation, the future of traceability, effective management and the global regulatory system all in relation to the supply chain.

Education program: Developed by the Summit’s Education Advisory Board, this year’s program will offer 26 sessions covering important topics including traceability, regulations, FSMA, foodborne outbreaks, big data, food fraud prevention, microbial interventions, co-packers, cold chain and more.

New community cafes: Four community cafes on the exhibit hall floor will offer answers to questions and conversations with experts and peers. Food supply chain areas to be represented are manufacturer/processor/supplier; distributor; retailer/food service; and regulatory.

Keynote: In “Amazon’s Approach to Innovation and What It Means for Food Safety,” Carletta Ooton, vice president of Health and Safety, Sustainability, Security and Compliance, will discuss the company’s unique business model and how Amazon is envisioning food safety through big data and technology and revolutionizing the future. The keynote is set for 9:15-10:30 a.m. on May 9.

Networking: Attendees and exhibitors will kick off the summit with a reception on the exhibit hall floor on May 8, 5:30-7 p.m., celebrating the Food Safety Summit’s 20th anniversary.

Town hall: Attendees will be able to talk with leaders from the four most influential regulatory and advisory bodies for food safety: Carmen Rottenberg, acting deputy under secretary at USDA’s Office of Food Safety; Steve Mandernach, past president of the Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO) and bureau chief for food and consumer safety with the Iowa Department Inspections and Appeals; Robert Tauxe, director of the Division of Foodborne, Waterborne and Environmental Diseases with the Centers for Disease Control; and Stephen Ostroff, deputy commissioner for Foods and Veterinary Medicine with the FDA.

Exhibit Hall: More than 200 solution providers will include Gold Sponsor Alchemy, Silver Sponsor Eurofins and Bronze Sponsor Sani Professional. Exhibitors will be provide hands-on demonstrations of products and technologies and conversations with knowledgeable staff. For additional information about exhibiting at the summit or speaking in the Solution Stage Theater contact Chuck Wilson at wilsoncm@bnpmedia.com.

For complete information about this year’s summit, go to www.foodsafetysummit.com.

© Food Safety News