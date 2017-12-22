Venison, ‘exotic meat’ jerky generates public health alert

A variety of jerky produced by Katie’s Snack Foods LLC and made from venison and “exotic meats” is the subject of a public health alert from the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The company, based in Hilliard, OH, distributed the products through its online outlet at www.katiesbeefjerky.com and potentially retail outlets, according to the Thursday alert.

“Consumers should be aware that the products were produced outside ODA protocols for such products and supporting documentation for safe production could not be established,” according to the alert from the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA).

The implicated products carry labels including the Katie’s Snack Foods LLC label and were packaged in 1.7-ounce packages with various product codes.

Products subject to this alert include:

• Alligator Jerky Original

• Alligator Jerky Cajun Spicy

• Bison Jerky Original

• Bison Jerky Half Heat

• Bison Jerky Garlic Spicy

• Elk Jerky

• Elk Jerky Spicy

• Venison Jerky Original

• Venison Jerky Teriyaki

• Venison Jerky Spicy

There have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this alert. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness are encouraged to contact a physician immediately. Consumers with questions about food safety can contact the ODA’s Division of Food Safety at 614‐728‐6250.

