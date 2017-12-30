Suspected Norovirus at Seattle-area Wild Ginger

Seattle/King County Department of Public Health is investigating an outbreak of gastroenteritis with nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea associated with Wild Ginger in Bellevue.

On December 26, 2017, Public Health learned of 5 ill persons from one meal party that became ill after consuming food and beverage from the restaurant on December 22. We have since identified 4 employees who experienced similar symptoms dating back to December 21.

According to health authorities, they do not have laboratory confirmation of the pathogen responsible for the illness, but symptoms are suggestive of norovirus. Often in norovirus outbreaks, no laboratory testing is done. The exact food or drink item that caused the illness has not been identified, though this is not uncommon for norovirus outbreaks where multiple food items may be contaminated.

