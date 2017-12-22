Springfield expands smoked fish recall to 6 months of products

Springfield Smoked Fish Co. has expanded its Listeria-related recall of Smoked Salmon to include an additional brand name, a private label name, and various package sizes, fish meats and cuts, as well as spreads that were distributed nationwide; including online sales, dozens of retail and wholesale establishments and an undisclosed list of restaurants and other foodservice operations.

According to the recall notice on the FDA’s website, Springfield Smoked Fish sold the products online to consumers nationwide.

It also distributed the implicated products in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Colorado, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The expanded recall “includes product produced between May 22, 2017, and December 12, 2017, the date the facility ceased production of the products.”

The Springfield, MA, based company initially recalled 1-pound, pre-sliced “Nova Salmon” produced Nov. 24 after environmental and product sampling tests by the firm returned positive results for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

“The company is working diligently to determine the root cause and continues working with food safety experts to implement corrective actions and preventative measures,” according to the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Products added to the recall this week includes the following items sold under the brand names “Springfield Smoked Fish” and “Rachael’s Springfield Smoked Fish”:

Product Description Sizes Lot #’s UPC# Smoked Salmon – all species 4 oz. 15171 through 45172 045049113342, 045049113250, 045049113359 8 oz. 045049113083, 045049113274, 045049113304 1 lb. 045049112086, 811907018018 5lb. 045049112079 1 1/4.lb n/a 3 lb. 045049150613, 045049111065 Sliced sides (catch weight) n/a unsliced sides (catch weight) n/a trimmings/chips 045049113212 wings and bellies 045049111256 ground/spreadable 045049113236, 045049112413 Whitefish Meat 5 lb. bag 18171 through 43171 045049117111 Belly Lox 4 oz. and sliced sides 13171 through 33171 045049113311 Smoked Chubs Catch weight 34171 through 46171 n/a Smoked Bluefish Catch weight 34171 045049117357 Smoked Trout 6 oz. 17171 through 42171 045049117258 Smoked Whole Whitefish Catch weight 17171 through 46171 n/a Smoked Sable Catch weight 20171 through 33171 n/a Kippered Salmon Catch weights 22171 through 41171 045049117012 Hot Smoked Salmon Steaks Catch weights 43471 n/a Smoked Whitefish Spread 8 oz. & 4lb 25171 through 46171 045049117432 25171 through 46171 045049117418 Cream Cheese Spreads 8 oz. & 5lb Use by 12/15/17 through 2/9/18 Spreadable Plain 045049117708 Lox 045049117760 Scallion 045049117746 Veggie 045049117739 Strawberry 045049117784 Hot and Spicy 045049117920 Whitefish Salad 8 oz. & 5lb use by 12/15/17 through 2/9/18 045049117425 045049117425

Additionally, two cream cheese spreads produced under the private label “Boston Salads” include the following recalled items:

Scallion Cream Cheese Spread 5lb use by 12/15/17 through 2/9/18 611140151721 Veggie Cream Cheese Spread 5lb use by 12/15/17 through 2/9/18 611140151714

The Springfield Smoked Fish recall notice did not include names or locations of restaurants or other foodservice operators that received the fish products.

Advice to consumers

Although the recall notice states that “No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem,” there is still concern that people may have unused portions of the original and additional recalled fish products in their homes.

“Consumers are urged not to consume these products,” and anyone who purchased the recalled products can take them back to the store where they purchased them for a refund or “simply discard them.”

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled fish products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about their possible exposure to the pathogen. Also, people who have eaten the recalled fish products and not become ill should monitor themselves in the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days for symptoms to develop.

Listeria monocytogenes is a microscopic organism that can cause serious infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, sometimes causing death. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 413-737-8693.

© Food Safety News