Smoked Salmon Recalled After Listeria Test

Nodine’s Smokehouse, Inc. of Torrington, Connecticut is recalling Smoked Salmon 1.5 lbs, 8 oz packages. Lot numbers 40173 and 33173 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, with high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, and nausea as its primary symptoms. In rare cases, listeriosis is fatal; it can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention. Pregnant women the very young, elderly, and persons with compromised immune systems are

the most susceptible.

The Smoked Salmon was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The product comes in 1.5 lb and 8 oz packages with lot numbers 40173 and 33173.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated as a result of environmental and product sampling by the Rachael’s Food Corporation. It revealed the presence of Listeria moncytogenes

in some Smoked Salmon 1.5 lob and 8 oz packages. Distribution has been suspended while Rachael’s Food Corporation continues their investigation into the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased Smoked Salmon in 1.5 lb and 8 oz packages are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Nodine’s Smokehouse, Inc. at 1-800-222-2059, Monday through Friday between 9 am and 4 pm.

© Food Safety News