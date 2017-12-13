Pork salami recalled after customer finds metal shavings

A customer complaint about metal shavings in pork salami has led to a small recall — just 143 pounds — by Santa Fe Importers Inc. of Long Beach, CA. The recall was issued Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recalled pork salami products were produced on Aug. 3. Products subject to the recall are:

3.5 to 4.0-lbs. (random weight) of plastic-wrapped packages of “MARISA PREMIUM QUALITY GENOA SALAMI ITALIAN BRAND,” with a packaging date of Sept. 14, 2017, with a lot of code of 257-100161 in the upper right-hand corner.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 4118” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the label. The pork salami was shipped to retail locations in California. FSIS was notified by a Santa Fe customer about the metal shavings problem on Monday.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

