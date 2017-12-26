Listeria Recall for Fresh Pac Apple Slices

Detroit’s Fresh Pak Inc. Tuesday announced a lot specific recall of red/green apple slices.

It’s supplier, Jack Brown Produce Inc., requested Fresh Pak Inc. conduct a recall for the reason that they could have potentially been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although others may suffer only short‐term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this problem.

The recalled apple slices were distributed in Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin in retail stores and through distributors. A potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company Nyblad Orchards revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in a random single sample that was taken from related gala apple products.

We ask retailers to remove this product immediately from your shelves and/or inventory staging areas. After removal, we ask that you destroy this product immediately.

Consumers that are in possession of any of the recalled products are urged to discard or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For any questions or concern contact Josue Cortez at (313) 841-7911 Mon-Fri 7am-2pm eastern time.

The products come in a 2.2, 2.5, 9, and 7-ounce bags and or plastic packages as well as 3 Lb. bags and are marked as follows:

Item Description Brand Name Lot Number UPC Use BY Range: 3lb Bag Dice Red Apples None 312544,312807 None Dec 29‐ Jan 2 3lb Bag Slice Red Apples None 312542 None Dec 28‐ Jan 1 (5/2.2oz) Slice Apple Bags in clamshells Michigan Apples‐ Aunt Mid’s 312547, 312806 7122817430 Dec 28‐ Jan 1 (5/2.5oz) Slice Apples w/ grapes bags in clamshells Aunt Mid’s 312546 7122817431 Dec 31 9oz Slice Apples Container Fresh Pak Inc 312447, 312537,

312666, 312780,

312943 7122817686 Dec 17‐21 9oz Mix (red/green) Slice Apples Container Fresh Pak Inc 312448, 312538,

312781, 312944,312667 7122817687 Dec 17‐21 7oz Fruit and cheese Snacks None 312422, 312511,

312641,312755, 312918 7122817684 Dec 17‐21

