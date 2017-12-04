Kroger recalls ‘Comforts For Baby’ water because of mold

The Kroger Co. is recalling almost six months worth of its Comforts For Baby brand purified water with fluoride because samples have tested positive for mold contamination. Various grocery chains in 14 states are recalling the implicated infant water.

“The FDA is issuing this consumer alert to reach parents and caregivers who may have bought the product, which is intended for infants,” according to the alert posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website today.

Kroger testing identified Talaromyces penicillium mold in the water after consumers complained about mold in the product. Although the water is sold in clear containers, consumers may not be able to see mold that is present. Anyone with the recalled water is urged to throw away any unused portions or return to the place of purchase for a refund.

The 1-gallon plastic jugs of the “Comforts For Baby Purified Water with Fluoride” are labeled with “DISTRIBUTED BY THE KROGER CO, CINCINNATI, OHIO 45202.” The affected products also bear the plant code 51-4140 and the UPC number 0 41260 37597 2. Consumers can also identify the recalled water by looking for “sell by” dates between April 26, 2018, and Oct. 10, 2018.

According to the consumer alert, Kroger distributed the recalled water to retailers including Food 4 Less, Jay C, Jay C Food Plus, Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Owen’s, Payless Super Market, and Ruler stores. Those retailers with locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia have been ordered to recall the infant water.

Symptoms of exposure to mold, including Talaromyces penicillium, can cause immediate or delayed allergic reactions from inhaling or touching the mold or microscopic mold spores. Allergic reactions can include including sneezing, runny nose, red eyes, skin rash and anaphylactic shock.

Mold can also cause asthma attacks. Molds can irritate the eyes, skin, nose, throat, and lungs, even in people who aren’t allergic to them, according to FDA.

“Drinking water or other products contaminated with Talaromyces penicillium may affect infants who have HIV or other conditions that cause immune compromise,” according to the alert.

“These individuals may become infected and this may lead to serious health consequences.”

Consumers should consult a health care professional if they believe their infant has consumed any of the recalled water.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News