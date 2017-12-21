Ground beef recalled for undeclared soy and misbranding

PFP Enterprises LLC, doing business as Texas Meat Packers in Fort Worth is recalling approximately 7,570 pounds of ground beef products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The raw, frozen, ground beef items were produced on Sept. 28, 2017. The recalled products include:

40-lb. cases containing four 10-lb. bags of “85/15 Ground Beef Bulk” with item code 4013 and Patterson Food Processors printed on the label.

10-lb. cases containing two 5-lb. bags of "85/15 Ground Beef Bulk" with item code 4012 and Patterson Food Processors printed on the label.

The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor and institutional locations in Texas.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received a complaint from a school about the product’s packaging. FSIS laboratory testing confirmed that the product contained soy and added water. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Institutions and consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

