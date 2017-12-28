Food Safety News returns on January 2nd

Editor’s Note:

As 2017 draws to a close, we’d like to extend our warmest wishes to the readers of Food Safety News. In 2018, we are going to celebrate our 9th Birthday and begin our first full decade of service. As we approach these milestones, we’ve been working with the technical gurus at Lexblog on some changes that won’t be that noticeable, but that will improve the way our digital news sites functions.

We are going to take a break now and return with normal operations on Jan. 2nd. We need to take these few days to help us leap into the new year of 2018. Don’t worry, during the break, we will be monitoring for recalls, outbreaks and other food safety news that might occur. We are not expecting much more will happen as 2017 exits the scene.

Happy New Year!

