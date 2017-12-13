Dog food recalled for Salmonella; pet owners also at risk

UPDATED 8:30 p.m. EST — Darwin’s Natural Pet Products has recalled specific production lots of its Natural Selections brand Meals for Dogs after laboratory testing detected Salmonella in samples of the products.

People who have handled the dog food are at risk of Salmonella infection and are advised to seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms of salmonellosis. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea that is watery or bloody, fever and headache.

Countertops, utensils and pet food and water bowls should be throughly washed to prevent cross-contamination.

According to a Darwin customer service representative, the following four production lots have been recalled:

Natural Selections Duck Meals for Cats, frozen, 2 lb. net wt., Mfg. Date 06/01/17, Lot No. 38277

Natural Selections Turkey With Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, net wt. 2 lb. Mfg.Date 08/24/17, Lot No. 39937

Two lots of Natural Selections Turkey Meals for Dogs, net wt. 2 lb., Mfg. Date 08/24/17, Lot No. 39937, and Mfg. Date 09/20/17, Lot No. 40507

Natural Selections Duck with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, net wt. 2 lb. Mfg. Date 09/29/17, Lot No. 40487

Natural Selections Chicken with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, net wt. 2 lb., Mfg. Date 09/26/17, Lot No. 40727

Darwin sells and ships its products directly to customers. Its trademark is held by a Tukwila, WA, company, Arrow Reliance Inc. Darwin’s brand products are not available in stores, nor sold to distributors, according to the company. The recalled products were shipped to customers in September and early October.

Customers who were supplied with the affected products were notified of the recalls by email, with telephone follow-up where necessary, according to the company. No public recall notice was issued, although some information regarding the recall has been posted on Darwin’s Facebook page.

According to information posted on Darwin’s Facebook page, the company does not test “each and every batch of product” at present, but is re-evaluating its current processes in light of the current situation.

The Food and Drug Administration is aware of the recall, according to an agency spokesperson.

Between October 2010 and July 2012, FDA surveyed more than 1,000 samples of pet foods and pet treats for the presence of food-borne disease bacteria, including Salmonella. Of the 196 samples of raw pet food tested during the study, 15 were positive for Salmonella.

On July 16, 2013, FDA issued a “Compliance Policy Guide for Salmonella in Food for Animals,” affirming a zero-tolerance policy for Salmonella in pet food due to the risk to human health.

