Dairy recalls eggnog for Salmonella; sell-by dates increase risks

Arruda’s Dairy Farms of Tiverton, RI, is recalling eggnog that has sell-by dates well into 2018 because a sample was found to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall was announced Monday after routine testing, according to WPRI-TV Channel 12. The owners of Arruda’s Dairy Farms have suspended production of the eggnog while they and the Rhode Island Department of Health continue to investigate the source of the Salmonella.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products, however, public health officials are concerned that consumers may have unused portions of the eggnog in their homes. The recall includes Arruda’s brand eggnog in pints, quarts and half-gallons.

Sell-by dates of “2-3-18” and “2-10-18” are stamped on the recalled eggnog. Arruda’s distributed the eggnog to retail stores and home-delivery customers throughout eastern Rhode Island and the Fall River area.

Customers who purchased the recalled eggnog can return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Anyone who has consumed any of the eggnog and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen.

Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In severe cases, the infection can be fatal. Infants, young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with a weakened immune system are at greatest risk.

