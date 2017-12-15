Consumer and industry representatives meeting with FSIS

The USDA’s top food safety officials are for the first time making public the names of consumer and industry representatives they meet with during separate monthly meetings.

The meetings on Nov. 14 included Carmen Rottenberg, acting deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety, and Paul Kiecker, acting administrator of the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Disclosure of the expected attendance lists came as an attachment to the just-released FSIS public calendar for November. During former FSIS Administrator Alfred “Al” Almanza’s decade-long tenure, names of individuals attending the consumer and industry meetings were not disclosed.

Both meetings allowed attendees to participate in person at FSIS headquarters in Washington D.C., or via teleconference. The session with consumer representatives was the smaller of the two meetings, with six attending in person and four on the phone.

Here’s who was signed up representing consumers’ interests:

In-person attendance

Thomas Gremillion, Consumer Federation of America

Tony Corbo, Food and Water Watch

Will Wallace, Consumers Union

Jack Barnett, Consumers Union

Jaydee Hanson, Center for Food Safety

Elise Ackley, Pew Charitable Trusts

Teleconference Attendance

Pat Buck, Center for Foodborne Illness Research and Prevention

Deirdre Schlunegger, STOP Foodborne Illness

Felicia Nestor, Food and Water Watch

Tanya Roberts, Center for Foodborne Illness Research and Prevention

Later the same day, the room was more crowded for the industry meeting with 14 people signed up to attend in person and 25 via the teleconference:

In-person Attendance

John Dillard, OFW Law

Betsy Booren, OFW Law

Lia Biondo, Western Skies Strategies

Tiffany Lee, North American Meat Institute

Laurie Bryant, Meat Import Council of America Inc.

Hilary Thesmar, Food Marketing Institute

Bob Hibbert, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Brett Schwemer, OFW Law

Ferd Hoefner, National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition

Juan Pio Hernandez, Allen F. Johnson & Associates

Keith Day, Twin Rivers Foods

Brian Eyink, Hogan Lovells U.S. LLP

Will Crosby, National Turkey Federation

Tori Ahlmeyer, National Turkey Federation

Teleconference Attendance

Ken Mastracchio, North American Meat Institute

Brian Sylvester, Heckman LLP

Jessica Wasserman, Wasserman & Associates

Casey Wooton, Triumph Foods

Kathy Simmons, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

Charles Link, Cargill

Norm Robertson, North American Meat Institute

Randy Green, United Egg Association

Michael Bradley, Smithfield Foods

Kristin Lindahl, Cargill

Charlotte Waller, Virginia Poultry Growers Co-op

Stacey Grant, Keystone Foods

Bryan Miller, Wayne Farms LLC

Dan Kovich, National Pork Producers Council

Suzanne Finstad, Tyson Foods

Cheyenne McEndaffer, U.S. Meat Export Federation

Lindsay Cammel, U.S. Meat Export Federation

Travis Arp, U.S. Meat Export Federation

Thad Lively, U.S. Meat Export Federation

Paul Clayton, U.S. Meat Export Federation

Katie Hanigan, Smithfield Foods

Lisa Weddig, National Fisheries Institute

Len Lang, USCBIA, AGRO, SAMPCO

Lisa Wallenda Picard, National Turkey Federation

Oscar Garrison, United Egg Producers

Also on the calendar

The FSIS public calendar for November shows Rottenberg had seven other meetings with people outside the federal government. Kiecker did two sessions with outsiders on his own.

Kiecker on Nov. 1 gave a regulatory update to the National Chicken Council’s Board of Directors meeting. The next day, he met with Cargill’s Daniel Etzler about Canadian exports.

Rottenberg and Kiecker jointly met with officials from Mexico’s National Service for Plant and Animal Health (SENASICA) on Nov. 13 for a “Meet and Greet.”

On Nov. 14, the two interim leaders met with Brad Respess and Terry Bruce Sr., from Tip Top Poultry about “export concerns.” They also huddled with Johnsonville Sausage representatives about “Salmonella and establishment operations.”

Rottenberg met with congressional staff about Netherlands egg products and with Randy Russell of the Russell Group about Codex issues, both on Nov. 16.

Michael Gilsdorf from the National Association of Federal Veterinarians met with Rottenberg and Kiecker on Nov. 20 about recruitment and retention of the FSIS veterinary workforce.

Finally, Rottenberg discussed Brazil with Agri-Pulse reporter Bill Tomson on Nov. 21.

