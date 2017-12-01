Chicken shish kabobs recalled for allergens and misbranding

Detroit’s Rafedain Shish Kabob Restaurant, Inc., is recalling approximately 813 pounds of chicken patty shish kabob products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The products contain milk, wheat, and soy, all known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The chicken patty shish kabob items were produced on various dates between Feb. 7, 2017, and Nov. 27, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

9-oz. vacuum-packed tray packages containing four pieces of “RAFEDAIN FULLY COOKED CHICKEN PATTY SHISH KABOB.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 44196” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

The mistake was discovered by FSIS inspection program personnel during routine in-plant labeling verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website.

