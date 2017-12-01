Briefly: Summit No. 20 — Twitter chitchat — World of recalls

Every hour of every day people around the world are living with and working to resolve food safety issues. Here is a sampling of current headlines for your consumption, brought to you today with the support of Alchemy Systems.

Spread joy, not germs

On Dec. 6 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will host a Twitter chat to share tips on how to plan and prepare safe and healthy holiday meals. Guest “foodies” are scheduled to join food safety experts to discuss safe meal preparations “from the grocery store to your cutting board.”

Topics for the hour-long Twitter chat will include effective techniques for cleaning kitchen surfaces and washing hands, how to avoid cross-contamination, proper cooking temperatures to kill pathogens, and safety tips for leftovers.

The CDC Twitter chat also will cover safe ways to serve and transport food for holiday gatherings. Proven methods for keeping cold food cold and hot food hot to minimize risk from foodborne pathogens are on the agenda for the Twitter event.

Discussion of the “Danger Zone” and “two-hour rule” are also on the chat agenda. Problem foods that higher risk of food poisoning will also be discussed. Tune in at 2 p.m. EST Dec. 6 to learn how to be mindful of the entire food experience as a party giver, home cook, or culinary professional.

Agenda set for 20th Food Safety Summit

The 20th annual Food Safety Summit is scheduled for May 7-10 in Rosemont, IL, at the Donald Stephens Convention Center.

“It is vital to understand not only your roles and responsibilities but also those in the rest of the process,” summit organizers said when they announced the agenda for the 2018 event.

An array of real-world solutions to the food industry’s needs and situations will be emphasized through case studies, educational sessions, peer-to-peer discussions, and new technologies.

View the “Schedule-at-a-Glance” for the Food Safety Summit’s agenda. Early registration discounts are currently available. The code “20for20” can be used for 20 percent discount until Dec. 31. Discounted student pricing and group discount pricing are also offered.

Brazil posts most recalls in 3Q

Brazil logged the highest number of food recalls and notifications in the third quarter of this year with 85 notices, followed closely by Italy with 84. Of Brazil’s recalls, 75 of were poultry related, a noticeable decrease from 137 in the second quarter and 223 in the first quarter.

Rounding out the Top 5 recalling countries, as reported recently by Stericycle Expert Solutions, were Spain with 49, India with 48 and the U.S. with 45 recalls.

Earlier this year, the inspection and rejection of poultry shipments with regards to Salmonella detection, were of great concern to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Salmonella contamination was cited in 188 of the 866 food recall notices posted worldwide during the third quarter. Overall, there 226 of the recalls were spurred by bacterial contamination.

Chemical contamination, from sources ranging from pesticides to plastic packaging, was the No. 2 reason for recalls, behind bacterial contamination, with 185 of the food recalls prompted by the presence of chemicals.

