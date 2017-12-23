23.4 tons of beef meat balls recalled over misbranding and allergens

Caesar’s Pasta, LLC, in Blackwood, NJ, is recalling approximately 46,810 pounds of beef meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products contain egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. The frozen beef meatball items were produced between Nov. 1, 2015 and Nov. 30, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

10-lb. boxes containing 0.5-oz. pieces of “Schiff’s ITALIAN BRAND MEAT BALLS,” labeled with lot code 70033SH.

10-lb. boxes containing 0.5-oz. pieces of “Schiff’s ITALIAN BRAND MEAT BALLS,” labeled with lot code 70033SH. 10-lb. boxes containing 1-oz. pieces of “Schiff’s ITALIAN BRAND MEAT BALLS,” labeled with lot code 70034SH.

10-lb. boxes containing 1.5-oz. pieces of “Schiff’s ITALIAN BRAND MEAT BALLS,” labeled with lot code 70035SH.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 5498” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to food service locations in Pennsylvania. The mistakes were discovered when the establishment’s customer noticed that the label did not include eggs in the ingredient statement.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

