Yorgo’s recalls all Greek-style foods after Listeria testing

All Greek-style food products manufactured by Yorgo’s Foods Inc. in Manchester, NH are now being recalled because of possible contamination from Listeria monocytogenes. It’s an expansion of the Yorgo’s Nov. 10 recall, which originally involved only select varieties of Hommus and Baba Ghannouj.

The expanded recall involves products distributed to retail stores nationwide. Most of the recalled products were distributed in 8, 12, 16 and 32-ounce plastic cups or 2 and 5-pound plastic bags. The products should be discarded or returned to the grocery store where purchased for credit.

No illnesses have yet been reported in connection with the recalled products.

The potential contamination was identified as a concern by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after routine environmental sampling found Listeria monocytogenes in the processing environment and in one sample of “Original Tahini Sauce.”

Yorgo’s has voluntarily suspended manufacturing of all foods while the FDA and company continue to investigate the source of the problem and work to eliminate it. The company did not say how long manufacturing will be halted.

Listeria is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, those with weakened immune systems and in unborn fetuses.

Others may experience only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The complete list follows with all the recalled Greek-style products:

UPC # PRODUCT SIZE 7 56248 10002 5 ORIGINAL HOMMUS 8 OZ 7 56248 10008 7 VEGETABLE HOMMUS 8 OZ 7 56248 10015 5 GARLIC HOMMUS 8 OZ 7 56248 10016 2 ROASTED RED PEPPER HOMMUS 8 OZ 7 56248 10018 6 LEMON PEPPER HOMMUS 8 OZ 7 56248 10019 3 CHIPOLTE PEPPER HOMMUS 8 OZ 7 56248 10003 2 BABA GHANNOUJ 8 OZ 7 56248 10031 5 SUNDRIED TOMATO HOMMUS 8 OZ 7 56248 10032 2 GREEN OLIVE HOMMMUS 8 OZ 7 56248 10067 4 SPINACH HOMMUS AND ARTICHOKE 8 OZ 7 56248 10034 6 GARLIC AND CHIVE HOMMUS 8 OZ 7 56248 10004 9 GRAPE LEAVES 8 OZ 0078 7208 TRADER JOE’S CILANTRO & CHIVE YOGURT DIP 8 OZ 0078 7239 TRADER JOE’S TAHINI SAUCE 8 OZ 7 56248 10005 6 ORIGNAL HOMMUS 16 OZ 7 56248 10014 8 GARLIC HOMMUS 16 OZ 7 56248 10017 9 ROASTED RE PEPPER HOMMUS 16 OZ 7 56248 10006 3 BABA GHANNOUJ 16 OZ 7 56248 10010 0 ORIGINAL HOMMUS 32 OZ 7 56248 10016 2 PARTY TRAY RED PEPPER HOMMUS 2LB 7 56248 10049 0 YOGURT DIP CILANTRO & CHIVE 8 OZ 7 56248 10053 7 TZATZIKI 8 OZ 7 56248 10100 8 ORIGINAL HOMMUS 5 LB 7 56248 10057 5 TABOULE SALAD 5 LB VEGETABLE HOMMUS 5LB BABA GHANNOUJ 5LB GARLIC HOMMUS 5LB ROASTED RED PEPPER 5LB TAHINI SAUCE 5LB GRAPE LEAVES 5LB FALAFEL 5LB TZATZIKI 5 LB 7 56248 10068 1 CHICKPEA SALAD 5LB 7 56248 10069 8 BLACK BEAN SALAD 5LB 7 56248 10071 1 THREE BEAN SALAD 5LB 7 56248 10001 8 TABOULE SALAD 7 OZ 7 56248 10007 0 TABOULE SALAD 14 OZ 7 56248 10061 2 CHICKPEA SALAD 12 OZ 7 56248 10062 9 BLACK BEAN SALAD 12 OZ 7 56248 10063 6 THREE BEAN SALAD 12 OZ 7 56248 10064 3 VEGAN HOPPIN SALAD 12 OZ 7 56248 10097 1 PARTY TRAY ORGINAL HOMMUS 2LB

