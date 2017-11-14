Yorgo’s Foods recalls hommus, baba ghannouj for Listeria risk

Yorgo Foods Inc. is recalling select varieties of its “Hommus” and “Baba Ghannouj” because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The problem was discovered by Food and Drug Administration inspectors during environmental sampling at the Manchester, NH, facility, which identified Listeria in the processing environment. The FDA is advising that no one should consume the implicated products.

Yorgo Foods distributed the recalled “Hommus” and “Baba Ghannouj” to retailers in New York and New Jersey, according to the recall notice.

The recalled varieties of “Hommus” are packaged in 8-ounce, clear plastic cups that are marked with a sell-by date of “JAN 05 2018 TH” on the side of the cup. Consumers can identify the recalled Hommus by looking for the following label information:

Yorgo’s FOODS Original Hommus, UPC: 7 56248 10002 5;

Yorgo’s FOODS Garlic Hommus, UPC: 7 56248 10015 5;

Yorgo’s FOODS Green Olive Hommus, UPC: 7 56248 10032 2;

Yorgo’s FOODS Spinach & Artichoke Hommus, UPC: 7 56248 10067 4;

Yorgo’s FOODS Roasted Red Pepper Hommus, UPC: 7 56248 10016 2; and

Yorgo’s FOODS Lemon Hommus, UPC: 7 56248 10018 6.

The recalled varieties of “Baba Ghannouj” are packaged in 16-ounce, clear plastic packages, marked with sell-by dates of “JAN 05 2018 TH” or “JAN 05 2018 F”. Consumers can identify the recalled Baba Ghannouj by looking for the following label information:

Yorgo’s FOODS Original Hommus, UPC: 7 56248 10005 6;

Yorgo’s FOODS Roasted Red Pepper, UPC: 7 56248 10017 9;

Yorgo’s FOODS Baba Ghannouj, UPC: 7 56248 10006 3; and

Yorgo’s FOODS Garlic Hommus, UPC: 7 56248 10014 8.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” according to the recall notice.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled Yorgo’s Foods Inc. products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors of the possible exposure to the bacteria.

Also, because it can take up to 70 days for symptoms to develop, anyone who has eaten the product should monitor themselves in the coming months for signs of listeriosis.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

