True North recalls Toppers brand salmon for Listeria risk

True North Salmon Co. Ltd. is recalling True North Seafood Co. branded “Toppers Smoked Salmon Flakes” seasoned with lemon and dill because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The problem was discovered during routine testing by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which is advising that no one should consume the recalled product.

Consumers can identify the recalled fish by looking for the following label information:

True North Seafood Co. brand “Toppers Smoked Salmon Flakes” seasoned with lemon and dill;

113-gram packages;

Product code 7838;

All best-before dates up to and including Nov. 17; and

UPC number 0 60719 72255 6.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” according to the recall notice.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled fish and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors of the possible exposure to the bacteria.

Also, because it can take up to 70 days for symptoms to develop, anyone who has eaten the product should monitor themselves in the coming months for signs of listeriosis.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

© Food Safety News