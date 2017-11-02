Staphylococcus illnesses prompt recall of frozen chicken strips

Consumer complaints and illnesses have prompted a recall of Maple Leaf Foods chicken strips because of potential contamination with the toxin produced by Staphylococcus bacteria.

Retailers across Canada received the frozen chicken breast strips, which have the best-before date of Sept. 29, 2018, according to the recall notice posted Wednesday by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Consumers can identify the recalled frozen chicken product, which is sold in 840-gram boxes by looking for the best-before date and the UPC number 0 63100 03089 6.

Because of the long shelf life of the product, there is concern that consumers may have unused portions of the recalled frozen chicken in their homes.

“Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” according to the recall notice.

“Food contaminated with Staphylococcus toxin may not look or smell spoiled. The toxin produced by Staphylococcus bacteria is not easily destroyed at normal cooking temperatures.”

Common symptoms of Staphylococcus poisoning are nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping and fever. In severe cases of illness, headache, muscle cramping and changes in blood pressure and pulse rate may occur.

